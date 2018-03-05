Seven Tuesday SPFL fixtures postponed, pitch inspection at Dundee Utd
Tuesday's Scottish Championship match between Dunfermline Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed because of snow.
And Dundee United v Queen of the South, also in the second tier, has been called off with a waterlogged pitch.
Forfar v Raith Rovers and Albion Rovers v Ayr in League One are postponed, as are three matches in League Two.
Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir, Cowdenbeath v Clyde and Elgin City v Stirling Albion will be rearranged.
In League One, Alloa Athletic v Arbroath is still scheduled for Tuesday.
Snow and cold temperatures are still affecting parts of Scotland after postponements on Friday and Saturday, though a waterlogged pitch caused the match at Elgin to go off.
All weekend Scottish Professional Football League matches were called off but four Scottish Cup ties were played.
Tuesday postponements/fixtures
Championship
Dundee United P-P Queen of the South
Dunfermline Athletic P-P Inverness CT
League One
Albion Rovers P-P Ayr United
Alloa Athletic v Arbroath
Forfar Athletic P-P Raith Rovers
League Two
Berwick Rangers P-P Stenhousemuir
Cowdenbeath P-P Clyde
Elgin City P-P Stirling Albion