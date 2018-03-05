Seven Tuesday SPFL fixtures postponed, pitch inspection at Dundee Utd

Snow outside Dunfermline's East End Park on Friday

Tuesday's Scottish Championship match between Dunfermline Athletic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed because of snow.

And Dundee United v Queen of the South, also in the second tier, has been called off with a waterlogged pitch.

Forfar v Raith Rovers and Albion Rovers v Ayr in League One are postponed, as are three matches in League Two.

Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir, Cowdenbeath v Clyde and Elgin City v Stirling Albion will be rearranged.

In League One, Alloa Athletic v Arbroath is still scheduled for Tuesday.

Snow and cold temperatures are still affecting parts of Scotland after postponements on Friday and Saturday, though a waterlogged pitch caused the match at Elgin to go off.

All weekend Scottish Professional Football League matches were called off but four Scottish Cup ties were played.

Tuesday postponements/fixtures

Championship

Dundee United P-P Queen of the South

Dunfermline Athletic P-P Inverness CT

League One

Albion Rovers P-P Ayr United

Alloa Athletic v Arbroath

Forfar Athletic P-P Raith Rovers

League Two

Berwick Rangers P-P Stenhousemuir

Cowdenbeath P-P Clyde

Elgin City P-P Stirling Albion