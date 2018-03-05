BBC Sport - SheBelieves Cup: England women's Ellen White 'wishes' she scored a hat-trick against Germany

I wish I scored a hat-trick - England's White

England's double goalscorer Ellen White is frustrated she didn't manage to take her chance to score a hat-trick for England against Germany in the SheBelieves Cup.

