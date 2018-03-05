Cyprus Cup: Wales 0-0 Switzerland

Jess Fishlock
Jess Fishlock won her 100th cap for Wales against Northern Ireland in April 2017

Wales women finished third in their group in the Cyprus Cup after an impressive 0-0 draw with holders Switzerland in Larnaca.

Natasha Harding struck the crossbar for Wales while record goalscorer Helen Ward was denied in injury-time as Jayne Ludlow's side aimed to pull off a shock against the 2017 Cyprus Cup champions.

Switzerland are ranked 17th in the world - 18 places above Wales.

Wales finish third behind Switzerland on goal difference.

Jayne Ludlow's side, who handed a debut to 16-year-old Everton midfielder Elise Hughes, had beaten Finland 1-0 in their campaign opener before losing 3-0 to Italy.

Wales will now have to wait to discover their opponents for Wednesday's finals day. Wales are due to face the team that finishes third in Group B in Larnaca.

Italy drew Finland 2-2 in Group A's other fixture to win the group.

Wales in the Cyprus Cup
Finland 0-1 Wales
Wales 0-3 Italy
Switzerland 0-0 Wales

