Scottish Gossip: Man Utd, Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Motherwell, Ross County

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay's decision to play for Scotland followed a dedicated eight-month pursuit by the Scottish FA and came despite a late bid from England manager Gareth Southgate to persuade the 21-year-old to play for the land of his birth. (Daily Record)

Grant Hanley is hoping for a recall to the Scotland squad, with Norwich City manager Daniel Farke raving about the central defender's form. (Daily Record, print edition)

Ryan Christie, the Celtic midfielder on loan to Aberdeen, believes Pittodrie team-mate Graeme Shinnie can replace Scott Brown, who retired from international duty last week, as the driving force in Scotland's midfield. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic striker Pierre van Hooijdonk claims he felt unsafe in Scotland and revealed he was sent razor blades in the post and that someone spat in his face when he opened a door during his time in the country. (Daily Record)

Marvin Compper, who made his Celtic debut in Saturday's 3-0 win over Greenock Morton after his January transfer from RB Leipzig, has insisted that his ability to think and keep his cool makes him an ideal fit for this Sunday's Glasgow derby against Rangers at Ibrox. (Evening Times)

Rangers striker Jason Cummings, who scored the first hat trick of his career in Sunday's 4-1 win over Falkirk, believes that the Old Firm atmosphere will bring out the best in him next Sunday against Celtic. (Evening Times)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who came off the bench to score Celtic's third goal against Morton, hopes that he has played himself into contention for a start at Ibrox against Rangers next Sunday. (Evening Times)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra is a major doubt for Friday's Edinburgh derby against Hibernian after the central defender suffered concussion in Sunday's Scottish Cup defeat by Motherwell. (The Scotsman)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says it is a "travesty" that captain Carl McHugh, who scored the winning goal in Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hearts, will miss the semi-final through suspension after picking up a booking. (The Scotsman)

Manager Stephen Robinson says Motherwell are determined to reach the Scottish Cup final for suspended captain Carl McHugh. (Daily Record)

Former Ross County goalkeeper Michael Fraser believes the Staggies are in good hands under the guidance of co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson following the sacking of Owen Coyle. (Press and Journal)

Aberdeen are set to find out by Thursday if they have been given the green light by the Scottish Government for their new £50m stadium, which has been given the go-ahead by Aberdeen City Council but could be called in by ministers following objections from residents. (Scottish Sun)

A groundswell of opinion has emerged backing a switch to summer football in Scottish junior football after every fixture was postponed at the weekend because of snow. (Evening Times)

Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir has expressed her delight at being named in the 2017 Women's World XI. (The National, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Laura Muir has hailed the passion for medicine shown by Sir Roger Bannister, who broke the four-minute mile barrier and has died at the age of 88, for her double life as an elite runner and a trainee vet.(The Times)

Gary Anderson sealed his first major darts title for two years by winning the UK Open but suggested he was lucky to defeat Corey Cadby in Minehead. (Scottish Sun, print edition)