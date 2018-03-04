BBC Sport - Germany v England: Ellen White draws England level against Germany for the second time
White scores fine second goal for England
- From the section Women's Football
England's Ellen White equalises for a second time to make it 2-2 in their match against Germany in the SheBelieves Cup clash in New Jersey.
Follow Germany v England live here
WATCH MORE: White levels for England against Germany
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired