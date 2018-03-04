BBC Sport - Germany v England: Ellen White draws England level against Germany for the second time

White scores fine second goal for England

England's Ellen White equalises for a second time to make it 2-2 in their match against Germany in the SheBelieves Cup clash in New Jersey.

Follow Germany v England live here

WATCH MORE: White levels for England against Germany

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

White scores fine second goal for England

Video

Highlights: Germany women 2-2 England women

Video

GB's Pozzi pips Eaton to win gold in photo finish

Video

'Taking one for the team!' - basketballer crashes into cameraman

Video

Cram & Coe pay tribute to Sir Roger Bannister

Video

Highlights: Mo Farah wins inaugural Big Half

Video

Man City performance was so good - Guardiola

Video

Fast-finishing Oskan-Clarke grabs 800m bronze

Video

GB promoted to bronze, then disqualified, then get medal back

Video

Highlights: GB's Turvey second as Abt wins Mexican EPrix

Video

'I'm on minus three goals, I'm trying to get to zero' - Dunk

Video

'Jaded' Arsenal struggled to recover - Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired