BBC Sport - Germany v England: Ellen White draws England level within 60 seconds of German opener
White levels for England against Germany
- From the section Women's Football
Ellen White deflects Fara Williams' shot into the Germany goal to draw England level within a minute of Germany opening the scoring in their SheBelieves Cup clash in New Jersey.
Follow Germany v England live here
WATCH MORE: Highlights: England 4-1 France
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired