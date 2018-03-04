BBC Sport - Germany v England: Ellen White draws England level within 60 seconds of German opener

White levels for England against Germany

Ellen White deflects Fara Williams' shot into the Germany goal to draw England level within a minute of Germany opening the scoring in their SheBelieves Cup clash in New Jersey.

Follow Germany v England live here

