'Will Grigg's on fire' Watch all seven of the striker's FA Cup goals
Watch all seven of Will Grigg's goals for Wigan in this season's FA Cup - the striker is the leading goal-scorer in the competition.
Wigan's FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton is live on BBC One on Sunday 18th March 13:30.
Watch all the goals from this weekend's FA Cup quarter finals on the BBC Sport Website and on Match of the Day on Saturday at 23:20-23:50 on BBC One.
