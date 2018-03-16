BBC Sport - FA Cup Wigan v Southampton: Watch all seven of Will Grigg's FA Cup goals

'Will Grigg's on fire' Watch all seven of the striker's FA Cup goals

  • From the section Wigan

Watch all seven of Will Grigg's goals for Wigan in this season's FA Cup - the striker is the leading goal-scorer in the competition.

Wigan's FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton is live on BBC One on Sunday 18th March 13:30.

Watch all the goals from this weekend's FA Cup quarter finals on the BBC Sport Website and on Match of the Day on Saturday at 23:20-23:50 on BBC One.

WATCH MORE: Watch Rochdale captain's six goals in six FA Cup games

'Will Grigg's on fire' Watch all seven of the striker's FA Cup goals

  From the section Wigan
