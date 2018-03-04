BBC Sport - Davide Astori: Former Italy boss Conte pays tribute to 'really good guy' Astori

Conte pays tribute to 'really good guy' Astori

Chelsea manager and former Italy boss Antonio Conte pays tribute to "really good guy" Davide Astori, who has died at the age of 31.

The Fiorentina captain and Italy international died following a "sudden illness", his club confirmed on their official Twitter feed.

READ MORE: Davide Astori - Fiorentina captain and Italy international dies at the age of 31

