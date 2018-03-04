BBC Sport - Davide Astori: Former Italy boss Conte pays tribute to 'really good guy' Astori
Conte pays tribute to 'really good guy' Astori
Chelsea manager and former Italy boss Antonio Conte pays tribute to "really good guy" Davide Astori, who has died at the age of 31.
The Fiorentina captain and Italy international died following a "sudden illness", his club confirmed on their official Twitter feed.
