BBC Sport - Man City 1-0 Chelsea: Pep Guardiola - Our performance against Chelsea was so good
Man City performance was so good - Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims the Premier League is "in our hands" after beating 16/17 champions Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
