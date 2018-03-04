BBC Sport - Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: Lewis Dunk - 'I'm on minus three goals now, I'm trying to get to zero'
'I'm on minus three goals, I'm trying to get to zero' - Dunk
- From the section Brighton
Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk aims to to redeem his own-goal tally after scoring the first in the Seagull's 2-1 win against Arsenal.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Sunday, 4 March, at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired