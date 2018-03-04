BBC Sport - Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: Hughton delighted with 'big' Arsenal result
Hughton delighted with 'big' Arsenal result
- From the section Brighton
Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton celebrates a huge result for the Seagulls after a 2-1 home win against Arsenal.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Sunday, 4 March, at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired