Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger says the Gunners struggled to recover from Man City defeats
'Jaded' Arsenal struggled to recover - Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says his "passive and jaded" side struggled to recover from two defeats in a week to Manchester City and they affected their performance in the 2-1 loss at Brighton.
He also admits it is now "nearly impossible" for his team to finish in the top four.
