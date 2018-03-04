Wesley Sneijder: Netherlands' most-capped player retires from internationals

Media playback is not supported on this device Wesley Sneijder equalises late on for the Netherlands

Wesley Sneijder, the Netherlands' most-capped player, has retired from international football.

The 33-year-old, who plays for Qatari side Al-Gharafa, made his debut in 2003 and went on to play 133 games.

Midfielder Sneijder made the decision to retire after a discussion with Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, who was appointed in February.

"I understand that Koeman wants a fresh start with younger players. I respect his decision," Sneijder said.

Sneijder surpassed Edwin van der Sar as the Netherlands' most-capped player in June 2017 in his 131st appearance.

He was part of the side that reached the World Cup final in 2010, where the Netherlands were beaten 1-0 by Spain in South Africa.

The former Inter Milan midfielder last played for the Dutch in their 3-0 victory over Romania in November.

"Wesley is one of the best Dutch internationals in recent years, an amazing player with a great attitude," Koeman said.

"But I want to build a new team and therefore have to make choices."

A statement from the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said they would discuss a possible coaching role with Sneijder once he had finished playing.