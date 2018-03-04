SC Freiburg 0-4 Bayern Munich

Germany international Sandro Wagner has scored nine goals for Bayern Munich this season

Bayern Munich closed in on their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a comfortable victory over Freiburg.

Jupp Heynckes' side are 20 points ahead of second-placed Schalke and require just eight points from their remaining nine games to clinch top spot again.

Alexander Schwolow's own goal and Corentin Tolisso's spectacular strike gave Bayern a 2-0 half-time lead.

Sandro Wagner and Thomas Muller netted two more in the second half for an emphatic victory.

Bayern are heavy favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League following a 5-0 first-leg thrashing of Besiktas in their last-16 tie, with the return game taking place on Wednesday, 14 March.

They face Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals of the German Cup next month.