Match ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, FC Bayern München 4.
SC Freiburg 0-4 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich closed in on their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a comfortable victory over Freiburg.
Jupp Heynckes' side are 20 points ahead of second-placed Schalke and require just eight points from their remaining nine games to clinch top spot again.
Alexander Schwolow's own goal and Corentin Tolisso's spectacular strike gave Bayern a 2-0 half-time lead.
Sandro Wagner and Thomas Muller netted two more in the second half for an emphatic victory.
Bayern are heavy favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League following a 5-0 first-leg thrashing of Besiktas in their last-16 tie, with the return game taking place on Wednesday, 14 March.
They face Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals of the German Cup next month.
Line-ups
Freiburg
- 1Schwolow
- 3LienhartSubstituted forKathat 45'minutes
- 5Gulde
- 4Söyüncü
- 15Stenzel
- 6AbrashiSubstituted forHöflerat 45'minutes
- 25KochBooked at 60mins
- 30Günter
- 9HölerSubstituted forRavetat 57'minutes
- 18Petersen
- 19Haberer
Substitutes
- 16Ravet
- 17Kübler
- 20Kempf
- 27Höfler
- 34Kleindienst
- 38Kath
- 44Gikiewicz
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 23VidalSubstituted forSüleat 83'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forRafinhaat 81'minutes
- 24Tolisso
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forRudyat 74'minutes
- 14Bernat
- 2Wagner
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 8Javi Martínez
- 9Lewandowski
- 10Robben
- 13Rafinha
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 24,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sport-Club Freiburg 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolas Höfler.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Kath (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Sandro Wagner.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Florian Kath (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Yoric Ravet (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Yoric Ravet (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Arturo Vidal.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Thomas Müller.
Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Janik Haberer tries a through ball, but Yoric Ravet is caught offside.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rudy replaces Thiago Alcántara.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, FC Bayern München 4. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Manuel Gulde.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).
Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Booking
Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Yoric Ravet replaces Lucas Höler.
Attempt missed. Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Goal!
Goal! Sport-Club Freiburg 0, FC Bayern München 3. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.