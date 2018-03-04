Match ends, Barcelona 1, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Lionel Messi's 600th career goal maintained Barcelona's unbeaten record in La Liga to open up an eight-point lead over opponents Atletico Madrid.
Messi's superb first-half free-kick from 25 yards into the top corner took his club tally to 539 goals and he also has 61 for Argentina.
Luis Suarez could have added a second but his chip sailed narrowly wide.
Substitute Kevin Gameiro thought he had levelled for Atletico late on, but the goal was ruled out for offside
Diego Costa provided the knock down for Gameiro's close-range finish, but the former Chelsea striker was adjudged to be in an offside position.
The visitors were second best for large periods in the match and had just one effort on target, a looping Saul Niguez header that was comfortable for goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to deal with.
In the context of the season, this was a huge victory for Ernesto Valverde's side against their nearest title rivals, as they close in on their ninth title triumph in 14 seasons with 11 games left to play.
They remain on course to secure a treble of trophies, with their Champions League last-16 second-leg against Chelsea taking place on 14 March and the Spanish Cup final against Sevilla next month.
Record goalscorer Messi made the difference again, taking his tally to 28 for the season and Barcelona's 100th in all competitions this season.
They could have had more but the impressive Philippe Coutinho had a couple of efforts kept out by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak, while Suarez saw a close-range strike chalked off for offside.
The only blemish for Barca saw skipper Andres Iniesta hobble off in the first half with the club saying he suffered a hamstring injury that requires tests to see how long he will be out for with the Champions League second leg against Chelsea on 14 March.
Barcelona travel to Malaga in their next league game on Saturday (kick-off 19:45 GMT), with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 14CoutinhoSubstituted forPaulinhoat 84'minutes
- 4RakiticBooked at 69mins
- 5Busquets
- 8IniestaSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 36'minutes
- 10MessiBooked at 30mins
- 9L Suárez
- 11Dembélé
- 13Cillessen
- 15Paulinho
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 25Vermaelen
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16VrsaljkoBooked at 31minsSubstituted forCorreaat 59'minutes
- 24GiménezBooked at 57mins
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe LuisSubstituted forHernándezat 75'minutes
- 8Ñíguez
- 5Partey
- 14GabiSubstituted forGameiroat 66'minutes
- 6Koke
- 7Griezmann
- 18Diego Costa
- 9Torres
- 11Correa
- 19Hernández
- 20Juanfran
- 21Gameiro
- 23Machín Pérez
- 25Werner
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- 90,356
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Home16
- Away6
- Home5
- Away1
- Home12
- Away1
- Home16
- Away20
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Hand ball by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Barcelona. Paulinho replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. José Giménez tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Giménez.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Gomes.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Offside, Barcelona. André Gomes tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Giménez.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Lucas Hernández replaces Filipe Luis.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Diego Costa.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
André Gomes (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Koke.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).