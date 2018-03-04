Celtic to meet Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final

Celtic players celebrate winning the 2017 Scottish Cup
Celtic are the Scottish Cup holders after beating Aberdeen 2-1 last May

Celtic will meet Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final for the third time in a row, and the fifth Hampden semi-final between the pair in four seasons.

The two sides met at this stage in last season's semi-final, with Celtic winning 2-0.

In the other last four tie, Motherwell will meet either Aberdeen or Kilmarnock.

The ties will be played the weekend of 14 and 15 April.

Holders Celtic defeated Greenock Morton 3-0 to reach the last four, with Moussa Dembele scoring a double.

Carl McHugh's late goal settled a pulsating cup tie with Hearts earlier on Sunday, before a Jason Cummings hat-trick inspired Rangers to a 4-1 win over Falkirk at Ibrox.

Aberdeen and Kilmarnock drew 1-1 at Pittodrie, with the two sides meeting again on Tuesday 13 March at Rugby Park.

