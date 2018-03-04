Stephen Robinson says Motherwell do not fear anyone in the Scottish Cup semi-final

Motherwell's Carl McHugh (right) celebrates his goal that made it 2-1.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says his team do not fear anyone in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

A late strike from Carl McHugh edged a thrilling cup tie with Hearts in Motherwell's favour.

After beating Rangers 2-0 in the Betfred Cup semi-final in October, Robinson says his team are happy to face anybody.

"We showed when we played Rangers that on our day we can compete with anybody," Robinson told BBC Scotland.

"To get to the final you're going to have to beat the best teams in the league, and we're confident we can do that again."

A mix-up between Hearts defender Ross Callachan and goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin allowed Curtis Main to knock in an early opener.

Kyle Lafferty smashed home a penalty, but with minutes to play, McHugh brilliantly controlled on his chest and crashed in a superb volley to win it.

Well join Celtic in the last four, with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock replaying next week and Rangers hosting Falkirk later on Sunday.

"I thought our first half performance deserved the win," said Robinson. "The second half they put us under a bit of pressure for 15-20 minutes and we changed the shape, but that was a goal fit to win any match.

"I think our belief in the dressing room is that we're fitter and stronger than most teams in the league, so the longer the game goes on we feel the stronger we get.

"We made positive subs, positive changes, and as I say I think we deserved to win the game.

"Carl McHugh will miss the semi-final [suspended] which has tarnished it a little bit, so we will have to make sure we make the final so he gets his just reward."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson celebrates at full-time

Hearts manager Craig Levein felt his side were in control of the game when McHugh scored with just four minutes left.

He said: "In all honesty I didn't see that coming. I thought the second half performance was good. Kyle (Lafferty) has hit the post after scoring, Trevor Carson has made a great save, and I thought we should have had a certain penalty for handball late on.

"Motherwell didn't really cause us any problems. At the time of the goal I was actually thinking of making a change to see if we could nick it.

"We under-performed in the first half and their goal was typical of our performance, it was crazy. It was a farce. As poor as we were in the first half I thought we controlled it completely in the second half. To lose it in that manner is really disappointing.

"Right now we're all devastated we're out of the cup. It's a big competition for us and I'm sick we're not in it."