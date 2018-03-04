BBC Sport - Will West Brom sack manager Alan Pardew before end of season?
Will West Brom sack Pardew?
- From the section West Brom
Match of the Day 2 Extra pundits Stephen Warnock, Nigel Reo-Coker and Jason Burt discuss whether struggling West Brom will sack manager Alan Pardew this season - and who might replace him.
READ MORE: Pardew admits job is on the line
