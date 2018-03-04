Damon Lathrope: Woking to raise funds as injured player is forced to retire at 28

Damon Lathrope made more than 220 appearances in the Football League and National League

National League side Woking have set up a fundraising campaign after midfielder Damon Lathrope was forced to retire.

The 28-year-old suffered "life changing damage to a number of major arteries and veins" after badly breaking his leg against Boreham Wood on 24 February.

It was just his fourth game for the club after joining from Torquay United at the end of January.

"I have no regrets but the facts are that this injury will end my playing career," he told the Woking website.

"I will continue to move forward to the future and have a career in another area of football, off the field, maybe helping to develop players.

"I know I have a lot to offer to the game in other ways than me physically being on the pitch."

'A long journey ahead'

Woking described Lathrope's impact on the club in glowing terms on the fundraising page set up for him.

"In just a few short weeks at Woking, Damon had already shown himself to be totally professional, great with his team-mates and fans and a very positive addition to the squad - he was looking forward to his fresh challenge at the club very much."

Lathrope began his career as a youngster with Norwich City before being signed by then-Torquay manager and his uncle Paul Buckle in the summer of 2010.

He was part of the Gulls side which lost the 2011 League Two play-off final to Stevenage, before also narrowly missing out on promotion the following season.

After four years at Plainmoor he joined Aldershot Town following Torquay's relegation from the Football League, and re-joined the Gulls in July 2016.

"I'm really disappointed that I didn't get to fulfil what I had planned at Woking as a player. It's such a good set-up and the plan looked great," added Lathrope.

"I understand it's going to be a long journey ahead for me to get back on my feet, but just to have this opportunity is enough for me."