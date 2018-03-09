Wrexham v Chester (Sun)

BBC coverage

James Jennings spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Wrexham before joining permanently

Wrexham will be without defender James Jennings who begins a two-match suspension.

The Welsh side will also be without Mark Carrington and Olly Marx who are sidelined with injury as Wrexham look to return to form.

Paul Turnbull has become the latest player to leave cash-strapped Chester.

Liam Davies also departed the club earlier in the week as Chester look to avoid what looks likely to be relegation from the National League.

Wrexham will pay tribute to Kieron Durkan, their former midfielder who died last week.

The players will wear black armbands and a minute's applause will be held on nine minutes - the time Durkan scored for Wrexham against Manchester United in the FA Cup in 1995.