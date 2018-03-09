National League
Wrexham12:00Chester
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Chester (Sun)

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
James Jennings
James Jennings spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Wrexham before joining permanently

Wrexham will be without defender James Jennings who begins a two-match suspension.

The Welsh side will also be without Mark Carrington and Olly Marx who are sidelined with injury as Wrexham look to return to form.

Paul Turnbull has become the latest player to leave cash-strapped Chester.

Liam Davies also departed the club earlier in the week as Chester look to avoid what looks likely to be relegation from the National League.

Wrexham will pay tribute to Kieron Durkan, their former midfielder who died last week.

The players will wear black armbands and a minute's applause will be held on nine minutes - the time Durkan scored for Wrexham against Manchester United in the FA Cup in 1995.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 11th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield35208748361268
2Sutton United36199856391766
3Aldershot361712757381963
4Tranmere361710957372061
5Boreham Wood351612750331760
6Dover371612950331760
7Wrexham361515641281360
8Fylde3615101161451655
9Ebbsfleet36141394741655
10Bromley3414101056411552
11Dag & Red35149125445951
12Maidenhead United351211124948147
13Eastleigh361015115358-545
14Gateshead341014104236644
15Woking36127174455-1143
16Leyton Orient35119154248-642
17Halifax35912143646-1039
18Maidstone United35912144255-1339
19Hartlepool35910163952-1337
20Barrow33812134045-536
21Solihull Moors3497183549-1434
22Chester36612183259-2730
23Torquay3569203260-2827
24Guiseley35510203066-3625
View full National League table

