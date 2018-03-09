Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has netted in the 82nd minute or later in four of Spurs' last five away games

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will assess wingers Jordon Ibe, Ryan Fraser and Marc Pugh, who are doubts with respective hamstring, back and calf problems.

Fit-again Jermain Defoe may be recalled to the starting line-up, but Tyrone Mings remains absent through injury.

Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier is available after missing the defeat against Juventus because of a European suspension.

Spurs will monitor Eric Dier, who hurt his elbow in Wednesday's game.

Toby Alderweireld has returned to training after three months out with a hamstring injury, but this game comes too soon for him.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "Like scrambling for a card and flowers in a petrol station on Mothers' Day, Tottenham often leave it late. In four of their last five away games Harry Kane has scored after the 81st minute.

"They failed to produce the late goods against The Old Lady of Turin but Spurs are unbeaten in 11 league games, the best current record in top flight.

"Eddie Howe's side are probably two wins away from safety, which is some turnaround after spending Christmas inside the relegation zone.

"However Bournemouth have never beaten Tottenham in the league. And, let's face it, it would be appropriate for Son to deliver on Mothers' Day."

Twitter: @ConorMcNamaraIE

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Spurs have been playing really well recently. Of course, the [Champions League] exit will hurt them, just because I think they will be believe they should have gone through, they were the better team for the majority of that game.

"But I am sure they will be focused on this weekend's match, which is important for them and very important for us."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "It's now a moment to think of the next game.

"The competition doesn't wait for you, if you're happy or sad, the team has to move on and think about the weekend."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I really fancied Juventus before their Champions League win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Tottenham still have the right to be disappointed with how that tie went, though, because they did not do very much wrong.

They can take out their sense of injustice on Bournemouth, who I fear might face a bit of a backlash here.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Justin Young & Arni Arnason from The Vaccines

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in the five previous league encounters (W4, D1), all of which have come in the Premier League.

Bournemouth scored after 49 seconds in their first league game against Spurs in 2015 (through Matt Ritchie) but since then have gone 449 minutes without a goal against the Londoners.

The Cherries drew 0-0 in this fixture last season. The only other occasion they have avoided defeat against Spurs - and their solitary win against them - was a 3-1 victory at Dean Court in the FA Cup in February 1957.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost just one of their past 10 league fixtures (W4, D5) - only Tottenham have suffered fewer defeats in the same period.

The Cherries' only clean sheet in their last 16 top-flight matches came in their 3-0 win at Chelsea on 31 January.

They have scored in 10 consecutive Premier League games for the first time.

Bournemouth have won 13 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season - no side boasted a better record prior to the latest round of games.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are unbeaten in 11 Premier League games - the longest current run in the division (W8, D3).

Tottenham are unbeaten in the 18 league matches in which they have taken the lead this season, winning 17 of those matches.

Harry Kane has netted in the 82nd minute or later in four of Spurs' last five away games, and has scored in six away fixtures in a row.

Kane has scored six goals in his four Premier League games against Bournemouth, including a hat-trick on his only previous visit to the Vitality Stadium in 2015.

Kane has scored 13 away Premier League goals this season, and is three short of the record, set by Kevin Phillips with Sunderland in 1999-00.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 22% Probability of home win: 16% Probability of away win: 62%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.