Arsenal v Watford

Arsenal are without a clean sheet in 11 top-flight games, a club record in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are expected to recall Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was ineligible for Thursday's Europa League win.

Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers were substituted against AC Milan after suffering knocks but both may be fit.

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley has returned to training following a thigh injury but this game will come too soon for him.

The Hornets remain without injured quartet Craig Cathcart, Younes Kaboul, Nathaniel Chalobah and Isaac Success.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "After Thursday's boost to brittle confidence with victory away to AC Milan, Arsenal return to domestic action with a fixture against opponents who've been surprisingly difficult to overcome in recent times.

"Watford have won two of their last three games in all competitions at the Emirates and took all three points when the sides met at Vicarage Road earlier in the season thanks to an injury-time winner from Tom Cleverley.

"Their form under new coach Javi Gracia is decent too, with three wins from the last five games. If Watford start well in this lunchtime kick-off, the mood among the home crowd won't take long to turn sour."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "I want to do well for the fans and want them to go home happy and when I can't give them that satisfaction I'm unhappy of course. First of all, I dedicated my whole life to winning football matches so when I lose I'm in disastrous shape."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford are one of 10 teams to beat Arsenal on the road this season but at the Emirates things should be different.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

After winning their first seven Premier League games against Watford, Arsenal have lost their last two.

Watford have won two of their last three games at the Emirates in all competitions, and have won four of their last seven away at Arsenal, losing the other three.

Watford could become only the third side to win back-to-back away Premier League games at the Emirates, after Chelsea in November 2009 and Swansea in March 2016.

The Gunners have scored in each of their last 11 games against Watford in all competitions.

Arsenal

Arsenal have been beaten in five of their last seven matches in all competitions.

They have suffered defeat in their last three league games; they have not lost four straight Premier League fixtures since March 1995, under Stewart Houston.

The Gunners started the season with seven straight home league wins but have won just three of their subsequent seven top-flight games at the Emirates (D2, L2).

Arsenal have lost 10 league games this season. Only once over the last 12 years have they lost as many as 10 across an entire season.

Arsene Wenger's side have conceded 41 league goals which is only two fewer than bottom club West Brom (prior to Saturday's games).

Arsenal are without a clean sheet in 11 top-flight matches. It is is their worse run since they conceded in 12 straight games between April and October 1988.

Watford

Watford have won three of their five league games under new manager Javi Gracia (D1, L1).

The Hornets could win three successive Premier League games for the first time since December 2015.

They have drawn one and lost six of their last seven away league matches and have scored just twice during this run.

Watford have won each of their last two matches 1-0, with Troy Deeney scoring the winning goal on both occasions.

The last time a team won three straight Premier League games 1-0 with the same player scoring each time was Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge in September 2013.

Since beating Arsenal 2-1 in January 2017, Watford have lost six consecutive league games in London, conceding 17 goals during that run (2.8 per game).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 20% Probability of home win: 67% Probability of away win: 13%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.