Premier League
Arsenal13:30Watford
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Watford

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech
Arsenal are without a clean sheet in 11 top-flight games, a club record in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are expected to recall Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was ineligible for Thursday's Europa League win.

Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers were substituted against AC Milan after suffering knocks but both may be fit.

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley has returned to training following a thigh injury but this game will come too soon for him.

The Hornets remain without injured quartet Craig Cathcart, Younes Kaboul, Nathaniel Chalobah and Isaac Success.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "After Thursday's boost to brittle confidence with victory away to AC Milan, Arsenal return to domestic action with a fixture against opponents who've been surprisingly difficult to overcome in recent times.

"Watford have won two of their last three games in all competitions at the Emirates and took all three points when the sides met at Vicarage Road earlier in the season thanks to an injury-time winner from Tom Cleverley.

"Their form under new coach Javi Gracia is decent too, with three wins from the last five games. If Watford start well in this lunchtime kick-off, the mood among the home crowd won't take long to turn sour."

Twitter: @SimonBrotherton

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "I want to do well for the fans and want them to go home happy and when I can't give them that satisfaction I'm unhappy of course. First of all, I dedicated my whole life to winning football matches so when I lose I'm in disastrous shape."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford are one of 10 teams to beat Arsenal on the road this season but at the Emirates things should be different.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Lawro v Justin Young & Arni Arnason from The Vaccines

  • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • After winning their first seven Premier League games against Watford, Arsenal have lost their last two.
  • Watford have won two of their last three games at the Emirates in all competitions, and have won four of their last seven away at Arsenal, losing the other three.
  • Watford could become only the third side to win back-to-back away Premier League games at the Emirates, after Chelsea in November 2009 and Swansea in March 2016.
  • The Gunners have scored in each of their last 11 games against Watford in all competitions.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have been beaten in five of their last seven matches in all competitions.
  • They have suffered defeat in their last three league games; they have not lost four straight Premier League fixtures since March 1995, under Stewart Houston.
  • The Gunners started the season with seven straight home league wins but have won just three of their subsequent seven top-flight games at the Emirates (D2, L2).
  • Arsenal have lost 10 league games this season. Only once over the last 12 years have they lost as many as 10 across an entire season.
  • Arsene Wenger's side have conceded 41 league goals which is only two fewer than bottom club West Brom (prior to Saturday's games).
  • Arsenal are without a clean sheet in 11 top-flight matches. It is is their worse run since they conceded in 12 straight games between April and October 1988.

Watford

  • Watford have won three of their five league games under new manager Javi Gracia (D1, L1).
  • The Hornets could win three successive Premier League games for the first time since December 2015.
  • They have drawn one and lost six of their last seven away league matches and have scored just twice during this run.
  • Watford have won each of their last two matches 1-0, with Troy Deeney scoring the winning goal on both occasions.
  • The last time a team won three straight Premier League games 1-0 with the same player scoring each time was Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge in September 2013.
  • Since beating Arsenal 2-1 in January 2017, Watford have lost six consecutive league games in London, conceding 17 goals during that run (2.8 per game).
SAM's verdict
Most probable score: 1-0Probability of draw: 20%
Probability of home win: 67%Probability of away win: 13%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City29253183206378
2Man Utd29195556223462
3Liverpool29179367323560
4Tottenham29177555243158
5Chelsea29165850262453
6Arsenal291361052411145
7Burnley29101092426-240
8Leicester29910104142-137
9Watford29106133947-836
10Brighton29810112838-1034
11Everton2997133349-1634
12Bournemouth2989123444-1033
13Swansea2986152542-1730
14West Ham2979133654-1830
15Huddersfield2986152550-2530
16Newcastle2978142740-1329
17Southampton29513112941-1228
18Crystal Palace2969142746-1927
19Stoke2969142854-2627
20West Brom29311152243-2120
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired