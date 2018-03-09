Scottish Premiership
Rangers12:00Celtic
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Celtic

Alfredo Morelos and Kristoffer Ajer
There were no goals the last time Rangers met Celtic

Rangers have doubts over defender Russell Martin and winger Jamie Murphy before Sunday's meeting with Celtic.

Captain Lee Wallace is closing in on a comeback after a lengthy absence and fellow left-back Declan John is pushing for a return.

Celtic right-back Mikael Lustig is suspended but defender Dedryck Boyata and midfielder Stuart Armstrong return from injury.

Nir Bitton, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths and Jonny Hayes are out.

For the hosts, Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter remain missing.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic hold a six-point advantage over Rangers, who have played a game more.

MATCH STATS

  • Rangers have lost their past three Scottish Premiership meetings with Celtic at Ibrox.
  • Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has not yet lost to Rangers but Ibrox counterpart Graeme Murty is unbeaten in the two games he has managed against Celtic.
  • Rangers are on a run of four consecutive wins in the league.
  • Despite a 2-0 win over Aberdeen in their last Premiership outing, Celtic have lost two of their past five away league games - as many as they had in their previous 43 combined.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "Russell [Martin] felt a disruption in his back and we have de-loaded him, we are going to see how he goes with a bit of treatment.

"Jamie will be the same, we will give them both the maximum time possible to see how comfortable they are feeling and make our selection from there.

"We will make our decision as late as possible to give all the guys enough time to feel really fresh for a big game."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We've managed to get Stuart Armstrong back, which is great news for us. We played a practice game this week and he looked very, very strong in it.

"Dedryck [Boyata] is back, been training really well, so he's available.

"Leigh [Griffiths] is out training but this game's come a bit too soon for him, so hopefully he won't be too long."

Sunday 11th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic28197256183864
2Rangers29184759322758
3Aberdeen28164843331052
4Hibernian2813964032848
5Kilmarnock28101083636040
6Hearts2991282927239
7Motherwell28105133437-335
8St Johnstone2886142542-1730
9Dundee2884163043-1328
10Hamilton2675143648-1226
11Partick Thistle2866162647-2124
12Ross County2856172948-1921
