Rangers v Celtic

There were no goals the last time Rangers met Celtic

Rangers have doubts over defender Russell Martin and winger Jamie Murphy before Sunday's meeting with Celtic.

Captain Lee Wallace is closing in on a comeback after a lengthy absence and fellow left-back Declan John is pushing for a return.

Celtic right-back Mikael Lustig is suspended but defender Dedryck Boyata and midfielder Stuart Armstrong return from injury.

Nir Bitton, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths and Jonny Hayes are out.

For the hosts, Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter remain missing.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic hold a six-point advantage over Rangers, who have played a game more.

Rangers have lost their past three Scottish Premiership meetings with Celtic at Ibrox.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has not yet lost to Rangers but Ibrox counterpart Graeme Murty is unbeaten in the two games he has managed against Celtic.

Rangers are on a run of four consecutive wins in the league.

Despite a 2-0 win over Aberdeen in their last Premiership outing, Celtic have lost two of their past five away league games - as many as they had in their previous 43 combined.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "Russell [Martin] felt a disruption in his back and we have de-loaded him, we are going to see how he goes with a bit of treatment.

"Jamie will be the same, we will give them both the maximum time possible to see how comfortable they are feeling and make our selection from there.

"We will make our decision as late as possible to give all the guys enough time to feel really fresh for a big game."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We've managed to get Stuart Armstrong back, which is great news for us. We played a practice game this week and he looked very, very strong in it.

"Dedryck [Boyata] is back, been training really well, so he's available.

"Leigh [Griffiths] is out training but this game's come a bit too soon for him, so hopefully he won't be too long."