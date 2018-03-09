Nottingham Forest v Derby County
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka hopes to have striker Lee Tomlin available against East Midlands rivals Derby County at the City Ground.
Tomlin missed the midweek goalless draw at Norwich through a combination of fatigue and a calf problem.
Derby midfielder Joe Ledley faces a month on the sidelines with the calf injury that forced him off early on in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with QPR.
Tom Huddlestone is a doubt after suffering a dead leg at Loftus Road.
Rams boss Gary Rowett, whose side are without a win in six Championship matches, is also waiting on the fitness of strikers David Nugent and Cameron Jerome.
George Thorne (calf) and Sam Winnall (knee) remain out while Chris Baird will serve the final game of his three-match ban.
Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"The derby has arrived at a good moment for us. We are better. And the people in the stadium can feel that the team is better.
"But it is still important to manage the expectations. And, if we can do that, we can win the game.
"The key is to carry on playing confidently and aggressively and make sure we keep going if the game lasts 95 minutes.
"Lee Tomlin has not trained 100%. He is improving. But he has played four or five games in two or three weeks when, before that, he had not played four games in almost a year. We need to look after him."
Derby manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:
"We were very unfortunate there last year when, in what was the first game for both me and Mark Warburton, they equalised with the last kick.
"But it's always a fantastic atmosphere. It's a one-off game which belies where you are in the table and maybe, for both teams, it comes at a good time.
"For Forest, they'll see it as a way of salvaging some positivity from their season. For us, it's a good way of trying to kickstart this latter part of our season.
"The last six games we've not been good enough, but we've still only lost two games in 17 and have the third best away record in the division."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 30%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 42%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last four home league meetings with Derby County.
- There has not been a goalless draw in this league fixture at the City Ground in 31 meetings since April 1906.
- Forest boss Aitor Karanka has won four of his last five Championship meetings with Derby, drawing the other.
- Derby are winless in six Championship matches. Only Sunderland are on a longer current run (eight matches).
- Lee Tomlin has had a hand in five goals in his last three Championship matches (three goals, two assists).
- Matej Vydra has scored nine goals in eight league appearances against Nottingham Forest.