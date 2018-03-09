Championship
Nottm Forest14:30Derby
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Derby County

Lee Tomlin has scored three goals in six appearances since joining on loan from Cardiff City in January
Click here for live text coverage on Sunday from 14:15 GMT

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka hopes to have striker Lee Tomlin available against East Midlands rivals Derby County at the City Ground.

Tomlin missed the midweek goalless draw at Norwich through a combination of fatigue and a calf problem.

Derby midfielder Joe Ledley faces a month on the sidelines with the calf injury that forced him off early on in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with QPR.

Tom Huddlestone is a doubt after suffering a dead leg at Loftus Road.

Rams boss Gary Rowett, whose side are without a win in six Championship matches, is also waiting on the fitness of strikers David Nugent and Cameron Jerome.

George Thorne (calf) and Sam Winnall (knee) remain out while Chris Baird will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"The derby has arrived at a good moment for us. We are better. And the people in the stadium can feel that the team is better.

"But it is still important to manage the expectations. And, if we can do that, we can win the game.

"The key is to carry on playing confidently and aggressively and make sure we keep going if the game lasts 95 minutes.

"Lee Tomlin has not trained 100%. He is improving. But he has played four or five games in two or three weeks when, before that, he had not played four games in almost a year. We need to look after him."

Derby manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

"We were very unfortunate there last year when, in what was the first game for both me and Mark Warburton, they equalised with the last kick.

"But it's always a fantastic atmosphere. It's a one-off game which belies where you are in the table and maybe, for both teams, it comes at a good time.

"For Forest, they'll see it as a way of salvaging some positivity from their season. For us, it's a good way of trying to kickstart this latter part of our season.

"The last six games we've not been good enough, but we've still only lost two games in 17 and have the third best away record in the division."

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last four home league meetings with Derby County.
  • There has not been a goalless draw in this league fixture at the City Ground in 31 meetings since April 1906.
  • Forest boss Aitor Karanka has won four of his last five Championship meetings with Derby, drawing the other.
  • Derby are winless in six Championship matches. Only Sunderland are on a longer current run (eight matches).
  • Lee Tomlin has had a hand in five goals in his last three Championship matches (three goals, two assists).
  • Matej Vydra has scored nine goals in eight league appearances against Nottingham Forest.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35237562283476
2Cardiff35217752282470
3Aston Villa35199756322466
4Fulham361811762382465
5Derby361613755342161
6Middlesbrough361771250341658
7Bristol City361512953421157
8Preston361415745351057
9Sheff Utd35174144943655
10Brentford3514111052411153
11Millwall361313104337652
12Ipswich35156144744351
13Leeds36147154749-249
14Norwich351212113437-348
15Nottm Forest36135184354-1144
16QPR351010153952-1340
17Sheff Wed36813153850-1237
18Reading35811164049-935
19Bolton36811173155-2435
20Hull35712164653-733
21Barnsley35711173550-1532
22Birmingham3686222354-3130
23Burton3578202662-3629
24Sunderland36513183865-2728
View full Championship table

