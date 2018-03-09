Nottingham Forest v Derby County

Lee Tomlin has scored three goals in six appearances since joining Forest on loan from Cardiff City in January

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka hopes to have striker Lee Tomlin available against East Midlands rivals Derby County at the City Ground.

Tomlin missed the midweek goalless draw at Norwich through a combination of fatigue and a calf problem.

Derby midfielder Joe Ledley faces a month on the sidelines with the calf injury that forced him off early on in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with QPR.

Tom Huddlestone is a doubt after suffering a dead leg at Loftus Road.

Rams boss Gary Rowett, whose side are without a win in six Championship matches, is also waiting on the fitness of strikers David Nugent and Cameron Jerome.

George Thorne (calf) and Sam Winnall (knee) remain out while Chris Baird will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"The derby has arrived at a good moment for us. We are better. And the people in the stadium can feel that the team is better.

"But it is still important to manage the expectations. And, if we can do that, we can win the game.

"The key is to carry on playing confidently and aggressively and make sure we keep going if the game lasts 95 minutes.

"Lee Tomlin has not trained 100%. He is improving. But he has played four or five games in two or three weeks when, before that, he had not played four games in almost a year. We need to look after him."

Derby manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

"We were very unfortunate there last year when, in what was the first game for both me and Mark Warburton, they equalised with the last kick.

"But it's always a fantastic atmosphere. It's a one-off game which belies where you are in the table and maybe, for both teams, it comes at a good time.

"For Forest, they'll see it as a way of salvaging some positivity from their season. For us, it's a good way of trying to kickstart this latter part of our season.

"The last six games we've not been good enough, but we've still only lost two games in 17 and have the third best away record in the division."

SAM's prediction Home win 30% Draw 28% Away win 42%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts