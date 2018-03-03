BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle: Jurgen Klopp - 'My job is to keep team awake and alive'
'My job is to keep team awake and alive' - Klopp
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with his side's performances after a comfortable 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday, 3 March, at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired