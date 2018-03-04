Sierra Leonean goalkeeper, Al Hadji Sesay, aims high

Sierra Leonean goalkeeper, Al Hadji Sesay, recently signed a two-year contract with English championship side Bristol City.

A young Sierra Leonean goalkeeper, who dreams of playing in the English Premier League, says it is much easier for an outfield African player to make it in Europe than it is for a goalkeeper.

Al Hadji Sesay recently signed a professional football contract with English championship side Bristol City, and the 19 year-old believes that a lack of prominent African goalkeepers in European leagues has made it difficult for younger players to be recognised.

There was a time when I thought I was not going to make it Al Hadji Sesay

"It's been tough for someone like me who is from Africa to come to a championship club," said Sesay who was spotted by Bristol City while playing for a social club in London.

"Deeply inside it worries me a lot. There was a time when I thought I was not going to make it."

Sesay's journey to the top has been like that of many other young African players.

He started his career in Sierra Leone with Kallon FC, a team owned by former Sierra Leone and Inter Milan star, Mohammed Kallon.

He then moved to London to join his mother who wanted him to work in a shop and help out with family expenses rather than pursue a football career.

Sesay impressed the Bristol City scouts and earned himself a two-year contract with Lee Johnson's team as he chases his dream to play in the Premier League and the European Champions League, but he argues that it is harder if you play in goal.

Sesay is yet to make his first team debut for Bristol City but trains with the first team while playing regularly for the under 23s.

"There are black goalkeepers in other leagues but in the Premier League there are no black African goalkeepers.

"I am always thinking, am I going to make it or not," Sesay said.

Despite the difficulties, he says his mother is now on board with his chosen career and has become a big fan.

"Everything has changed. When I came to this country my mother wanted me to work to help her.

She wanted me to work for a Nigerian shop which sells African food. I went there for one day and said I am not doing that," said Sesay.

"When she found out that Bristol City wanted to sign me she was so happy. Now I take care of her and everything is good."

Other African goalkeepers in Europe include Nigeria's Vincent Enyeama who plays for Ligue 1 side Lille, Cameroon's Andre Onana who is with Ajax Amsterdam, Morocco's Yassine Bounou of Spanish La Liga side Girona and Nigeria's Carl Ikeme of English Championship side Wolves.

Sesay says the Brazilian goalkeeper Marcos and former Spain and Real Madrid star Iker Casillas are his main inspiration and that his dream is to follow in the footsteps of his idols and win the European Champions League and the World Cup despite the difficult road ahead.

Sesay has a chance of realising his dream of becoming a Premier League player if Bristol City can clinch promotion at the end of the season.