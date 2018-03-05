Premier League stats: Salah, Kane, Murray, Swansea, Gundogan, Man City

Mohamed Salah scored his 24th Premier League goal of the season on Saturday

Another Premier League weekend and another Mohamed Salah goal.

Liverpool's Egyptian forward hitting the back of the net is becoming as a regular as clockwork.

In fact, Salah has scored in more club games this season than any other player in the top five European leagues (England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain).

Salah scored his 24th Premier League goal of the season in the win against Newcastle, to move level with Harry Kane in the race for the golden boot, with the England striker failing to score in Tottenham's victory over Huddersfield.

They are both hoping to reach and maybe surpass the 30-goal mark, a feat only achieved by six players since the league adopted a 38-game season in 1995-96.

The last player to do so was Liverpool's Luis Suarez in 2013-14, when the Uruguayan scored a record-equalling 31 goals, matching the 2007-08 tally of Cristiano Ronaldo and that of Alan Shearer in 1995-96.

Are Salah and Kane on track to possibly reach and maybe even surpass that mark? It certainly looks encouraging.

Of the trio that reached 31 goals, Ronaldo had scored the least by the 29th game week, with just 22.

But there was a late flurry, with the Portugal forward scoring seven goals in six league matches and then netting his 31st on the final day of the season in a 4-0 win against Wigan.

In that season, Ronaldo scored a league goal every 88.6 minutes.

This season, Salah scores every 92.2 minutes in the league, a better rate than Kane (100.3 minutes) and at the moment ahead of Shearer (101.6 minutes) and Suarez (95.6 minutes) in their 31-goal seasons.

Penalty kings

Charlie Adam scored seven penalties for Blackpool in the 2010-11 Premier League season

Jordan Ayew scored a penalty for Swansea in their 4-1 win against West Ham on Saturday.

It was the 20th penalty the Swans have scored in the Premier League from 21 attempts, giving them a conversion rate of 95% - the best in the competition's history.

Blackpool make the top five, despite spending just one season in the division in 2010-11 - and they have Charlie Adam to thank.

The Scottish midfielder, who is now at Stoke, scored seven penalties that season.

Penalties taken Goals Penalty conversion rate Of teams to have taken at least five penalties in the Premier League Swansea City 21 20 95% Southampton 69 62 90% Watford 19 17 89% Nottingham Forest 18 16 89% Blackpool 8 7 88%

And the worst conversion rate? That honour goes to Oldham Athletic from their two seasons in the top-flight from 1992-1994.

Penalties taken Goals Penalty conversion rate Of teams to have taken at least five penalties in the Premier League Oldham Athletic 6 3 50% Sheffield United 11 6 54.5% Queens Park Rangers 19 12 63.2% West Brom 41 26 63.4% Norwich City 21 14 66.7%

Murray for England?

Glenn Murray started his career playing for non-League side Workington Reds in 2002

Surely it is only a matter of time before Glenn Murray attracts the attention of Gareth Southgate?

The 34-year-old Brighton striker scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season and 13th in all competitions, in the 2-1 win against Arsenal on Sunday.

That puts Murray fourth in list of the top scoring Englishmen this season, above the likes of Wayne Rooney, Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli.

Murray has also scored the same amount of league goals as Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and one more than the Belgian's £60m Blues team-mate Alvaro Morata.

Since the turn of the year Murray has really hit a purple patch with eight goals, six coming in the league. Only Salah (seven) and Sergio Aguero (nine) have scored more league goals in 2018.

Pass masters

Ilkay Gundogan set three new Premier League records against Chelsea on Sunday

Manchester City reached a new milestone as they beat Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side attempted and completed the most passes in a single Premier League game since Opta began collecting data in 2003-04.

The runaway league leaders made 975 passes, beating their own record of 929 set in the 3-2 win against West Brom in October.

Of those 975, 902 were successful - 92.5% - again beating their record of 843, also set in the West Brom victory.

All 975 of City's passes against Chelsea (successful in black and unsuccessful in yellow)

Top of the class on Sunday was Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who attempted and completed the most passes ever in a league game, as well as having the most touches.

Gundogan misplaced just seven of his 174 passes, a passing accuracy of 96% - meaning he beat team-mate Yaya Toure's record of attempted and completed passes from a 3-0 win against Stoke on 21 December 2011.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder also had 181 touches against Chelsea, three more than the record of 168 that Santi Cazorla set for Arsenal against Sunderland in May 2015.