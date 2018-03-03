Match ends, Napoli 2, Roma 4.
Napoli 2-4 Roma
Napoli saw their lead over Juventus at the top of Serie A cut to a single point as Roma claimed a deserved win thanks to two goals from Edin Dzeko.
Cengiz Under and Diego Perotti also scored as Roma ended Napoli's 10-match winning run.
Lorenzo Insigne had opened the scoring for Napoli, with Dries Mertens adding a stoppage time consolation.
Juventus earlier edged out Lazio 1-0 thanks to Paulo Dybala's 93rd-minute strike.
With just seconds remaining, Argentinean forward Dybala tricked his way into the penalty area to hook the ball beyond goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.
Defending champions Juventus also have a game in hand on Napoli.
Roma took advantage of Lazio's defeat to move up to third in the battle for Champions League qualification.
Lazio dropped to fourth, a point clear of Inter, who face AC Milan on Sunday.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Silva Duarte
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forMilikat 75'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forHamsikat 65'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 14MertensBooked at 54mins
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 17Hamsik
- 19Milic
- 22Sepe
- 27Machach
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
- 99Milik
Roma
- 1Ramses Becker
- 24Florenzi
- 44Manolas
- 20FazioBooked at 55mins
- 11Kolarov
- 4Nainggolan
- 16De RossiSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 88'minutes
- 6Strootman
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 72'minutes
- 9DzekoBooked at 86mins
- 8PerottiSubstituted forPellegriniat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Pellegrini
- 13Capradossi
- 14Schick
- 18Lobont
- 21Gonalons
- 23Defrel
- 25da Silva Peres
- 28Skorupski
- 30Santos da Silva
- 33Silva
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Roma 4.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Roma 4. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Daniele De Rossi because of an injury.
Booking
Edin Dzeko (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
(Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Back pass by Alisson (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini replaces Diego Perotti.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, Roma 4. Diego Perotti (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing misses to the right.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerson (Roma).
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Alisson.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerson (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Jorginho.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, Roma 3. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Gerson replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorginho.
Attempt blocked. Diego Perotti (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marek Hamsik replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by José Callejón.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Attempt missed. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt blocked. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Daniele De Rossi.