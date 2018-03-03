BBC Sport - Aberdeen 1-1 Kilmarnock: 'It's about banter. You give it out and you take it back'

It's about banter - Boyd on his celebrations

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd made light of Aberdeen fans singing about his weight when he scored the equaliser at Pittodrie in the sides' 1-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final draw.

Top videos

Video

It's about banter - Boyd on his celebrations

Video

GB's Archibald & Nelson win magnificent madison gold

Video

Ujah disqualified as Coleman bosses 60m semi-finals

Video

First global title a 'breakthrough moment' - Johnson-Thompson

Video

One mistake cost West Brom dearly - Pardew

Video

Arsenal have to change their manager - Murphy

Video

'VAR is making a mockery of football' - Football Focus debate

Video

Howe 'disgusted' with Mahrez's last minute equaliser

Video

'Enormous' crash affects Barker's omnium bid

Video

'Spurs dominated for 90 minutes' - Pochettino

Video

Johnson-Thompson wins World Indoor pentathlon gold

Video

West Ham played so badly - Moyes

Video

Burnley have more to do after hitting 40 points - Dyche

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired