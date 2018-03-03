BBC Sport - The start was bumpy - Marvin Compper on his Celtic debut
The start was bumpy - Compper on his debut
- From the section Scottish Cup
Celtic defender Marvin Compper finally made his debut, after being injured following his signing in January. His first pass against Morton was wayward but he recovered to "find his rhythm" in the 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter final win.
