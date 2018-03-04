BBC Sport - I just want to make an impact at this club, says Motherwell's Nadir Ciftci
Ciftci aims to make Well impact
- From the section Scottish Cup
Striker Nadir Ciftci is on loan at Motherwell from Celtic and, as he prepares to face Hearts in the Scottish cup quarter-final, he says he is keen to help the Fir Park side into another cup final this season.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired