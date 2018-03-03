BBC Sport - Aberdeen 1-1 Kilmarnock: 'We're just grateful to still be in the cup'

'We're grateful to still be in the cup'

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he is pleased to still be in the Scottish Cup after Kilmarnock come from behind to earn a replay in a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

