BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle: Mistakes cost us three points - Benitez
Mistakes cost us chance of three points - Benitez
- From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez admits a combination of clinical counter-attacking and key mistakes cost them three points after the Magpies lost 2-0 against Liverpool.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3rd March at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired