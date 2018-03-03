Germany Women v England Women

Anita Asante (left) injured her knee during England's opening match against France on Friday

England defender Anita Asante will miss the side's SheBelieves Cup match against Germany on Sunday after flying home for scans on a knee injury.

Asante made her first start since 2015 in England's 4-1 win over France but limped off in the first half.

Manager Phil Neville said he had planned for Asante to play in all three of England's matches in America.

"The door is always open for her to come back into the team," Neville told BBC Sport.

England are short on defenders because of injuries to Steph Houghton, Gemma Bonner and Gilly Flaherty.

Neville joked he had asked Casey Stoney - now an England coach - to come out of retirement to play against Germany.

"We're massively disappointed for Anita because she's done so well to get back into the international team with her performances for Chelsea," Neville said.

"There would have been an opportunity for her to play in all three games - that was my plan because of the lack of experience in that position."

Germany, ranked second in the world, were beaten 1-0 by the United States in their opening match of the tournament.

"It's a step up from what we faced against France and we have a massive challenge ahead of us," Neville added

"I said to the players this morning that if we want to win World Cups, we have to beat teams like Germany and the USA and send a statement out there.

"We've now got to start beating the best teams in the world regularly."