Shanghai SIPG 8-0 Dalian Yifang: Oscar hat-trick and Hulk score for hosts

Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea for £60m

As nightmare debuts go, this one is up there with the worst.

Newly promoted Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang spent a reported £50m on West Ham defender Jose Fonte and Atletico Madrid midfielders Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan last week, but their first game of the new season ended in a humiliating 8-0 defeat.

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar inspired the victory for Shanghai SIPG, netting the opener in the first minute, and Brazil striker Hulk added a penalty for a 3-0 half-time advantage.

Dalian collapsed in the second period, conceding five goals in the space of 24 minutes, as Oscar completed his hat-trick and Chinese international winger Wu Lei also netted a treble.

It does not get any easier for Dalian, coming up against Guangzhou Evergrande in the next game. They have been champions for the last seven seasons and are managed by ex-Italy international skipper Fabio Cannavaro.