Carlos Carvalhal: West Ham made to 'dance to rock & roll'

Swansea have won three of five Premier League games under Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal says Swansea City made West Ham "dance to their music," in their 4-1 win at the Liberty Stadium and the music was "rock and roll."

Swansea's seventh successive home win lifted them to 13th in the Premier League, having won 17 points from Carvalhal's nine games at the helm.

Carvalhal has transformed a side who had earned 12 points from the season's first 18 games under Paul Clement.

"This was the best performance since I took charge," Carvalhal told BBC Sport.

Rock and roll performance

Already renowned in South Wales for his love of pre and post-match analogies, Carvalhal, who joined Swansea after being sacked by Sheffield Wednesday, revealed a preference for music from the Steel City when it comes to celebrating victory.

He also explained that it will not always be possible for Swansea to select the playlist in terms of the music of a particular match.

"What music depends on the opponent, if you are playing Man City or Man United they will put the music (on) and we must listen to the music that they put on. There are games where you must listen to the music of the opponent.

"Sometimes we must listen to our music, sometimes the music of our opponents, this is life.

"We made West Ham dance to our music and it was rock and roll this afternoon in the Liberty.

"It was difficult for West Ham to follow us. I am giving all the credit to my players."

When asked what music he would listen to on the way home to celebrate, he said: "If you are asking me what music I like, because I was in Yorkshire and my friend is John from Reverend and the Makers, I like Reverend and the Makers.

"Other Sheffield music I also like is Arctic Monkeys and (The Last) Shadow Puppets."

'Best win' another step

Carvalhal praised his side, but admits he is wary that things could quickly change with the bottom half of the Premier League so congested. Only a week ago the Swans lost 4-1 to Brighton.

"We have had some important victories since I arrived but this was the best performance. We are near to what I want us to do in all aspects of the game," he said.

"We are progressing, it was an important victory. We lost last week and I said we would learn.

"It was my fault that we lost last week, we were too open.

"Our level of intensity is very high and the players are in a very good way.

"We are happy about what we are doing, we were in a really bad position but there is a long way to go and few points between the teams.

We can slip. The other teams are around. But I am delighted and I am proud of my players."