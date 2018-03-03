Real Madrid 3-1 Getafe

Ronaldo took his tally to 301 goals in La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga by beating 10-man Getafe.

Zinedine Zidane's side suffered a shock defeat by Espanyol on Tuesday, but Gareth Bale stroked in the opener from inside the area against Getafe.

Ronaldo's first, a low, drilled finish, was his 300th La Liga goal, before heading in his second on 78 minutes.

Loic Remy was dismissed for two bookable offences for Getafe, with Francisco Portillo netting a penalty.

The spot-kick was awarded for Nacho's foul in the box on Jorge Molina, although it looked like a clean challenge from the Real Madrid defender.

The result leaves champions Real in third place, closing the gap on Barcelona to 12 points.

The unbeaten leaders face second-placed Atletico Madrid in a crucial match on Sunday (kick-off 15:15 GMT), with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Real could have added more to their tally and although they missed a number of chances, it did not end up costing them.

Full-back Dani Carvajal drilled a low shot narrowly wide in the first half, while Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for a push. The Portuguese also had an effort from close range brilliantly saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Welshman Bale, who is reported to be leaving Real at the end of the season, struck the post with a curling shot late on and had a close-range effort kept out by on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Martinez.

Champions League holders Real travel to face Paris St-Germain in the last 16 on Tuesday, leading 3-1 from the first-leg.