Real Madrid 3-1 Getafe

By Shamoon Hafez

BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo took his tally to 301 goals in La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga by beating 10-man Getafe.

Zinedine Zidane's side suffered a shock defeat by Espanyol on Tuesday, but Gareth Bale stroked in the opener from inside the area against Getafe.

Ronaldo's first, a low, drilled finish, was his 300th La Liga goal, before heading in his second on 78 minutes.

Loic Remy was dismissed for two bookable offences for Getafe, with Francisco Portillo netting a penalty.

The spot-kick was awarded for Nacho's foul in the box on Jorge Molina, although it looked like a clean challenge from the Real Madrid defender.

The result leaves champions Real in third place, closing the gap on Barcelona to 12 points.

The unbeaten leaders face second-placed Atletico Madrid in a crucial match on Sunday (kick-off 15:15 GMT), with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Real could have added more to their tally and although they missed a number of chances, it did not end up costing them.

Full-back Dani Carvajal drilled a low shot narrowly wide in the first half, while Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for a push. The Portuguese also had an effort from close range brilliantly saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Welshman Bale, who is reported to be leaving Real at the end of the season, struck the post with a curling shot late on and had a close-range effort kept out by on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Martinez.

Champions League holders Real travel to face Paris St-Germain in the last 16 on Tuesday, leading 3-1 from the first-leg.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 6NachoBooked at 34mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 15HernándezSubstituted forMarceloat 65'minutes
  • 11Bale
  • 18LlorenteSubstituted forKovacicat 79'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 22Isco
  • 7RonaldoSubstituted forAsensioat 79'minutes
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 5Varane
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Casilla
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Mayoral
  • 23Kovacic

Getafe

  • 1Martínez
  • 22Suárez
  • 2Dakonam
  • 4González
  • 3Pacheco Antunes
  • 12PortilloBooked at 53minsSubstituted forPachecoat 86'minutes
  • 18Arambarri
  • 14MoraSubstituted forShibasakiat 59'minutes
  • 11RemyBooked at 47mins
  • 21Fajr
  • 9RodríguezSubstituted forMolinaat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cabrera
  • 10Shibasaki
  • 15Molinero
  • 19Molina
  • 20Pacheco
  • 25Manojlovic
  • 31Ndockyt
Referee:
Mario Melero López
Attendance:
55,106

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Getafe 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Getafe 1.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.

Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Faycal Fajr (Getafe).

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe).

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).

Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Faycal Fajr (Getafe).

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Bruno González (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Daniel Pacheco replaces Francisco Portillo.

Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Marcos Llorente.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Getafe 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Bruno González.

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Emiliano Martínez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruno González (Getafe).

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe).

Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Isco is caught offside.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).

Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mauro Arambarri.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Getafe 1. Francisco Portillo (Getafe) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Theo Hernández.

Penalty conceded by Nacho (Real Madrid) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Getafe. Jorge Molina draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd March 2018

  • Real MadridReal Madrid3GetafeGetafe1
  • VillarrealVillarreal0GironaGirona2
  • SevillaSevilla2Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0
  • Dep La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña1EibarEibar1
  • LeganésLeganés2MalagaMalaga0

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona26206069135666
2Atl Madrid26187145113461
3Real Madrid27166565293654
4Valencia26155650302050
5Sevilla27143103640-445
6Villarreal27125103632441
7Girona2711793836240
8Eibar27116103439-539
9Real Betis26114114350-737
10Getafe279993325836
11Celta Vigo26105114338535
12Leganés2796122332-933
13Ath Bilbao2771192731-432
14Espanyol2671092332-931
15Alavés26101152337-1431
16Real Sociedad2686124747030
17Levante26311122141-2020
18Las Palmas2655161953-3420
19Dep La Coruña2747162557-3219
20Malaga2734201643-2713
View full Spanish La Liga table

