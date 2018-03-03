Match ends, Troyes 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Troyes 0-2 Paris St-Germain
Paris St-Germain re-established their 14-point advantage at the top of Ligue 1 with victory over strugglers Troyes.
Without the injured duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, both goals came in the second half through Angel di Maria and Christopher Nkunku.
They also gave a debut to Timothy Weah, the son of Liberia president and ex-PSG and AC Milan striker George Weah.
PSG need 17 points from their remaining 10 games to guarantee their fourth league title in the last five seasons.
Unai Emery's side remain on course for the domestic treble, facing Monaco in the final of the French League Cup on 31 March and playing Caens in the semi-final of the French Cup.
They also host Champions League holders Real Madrid on Tuesday, trailing 3-1 from the first leg.
World-record signing Neymar will miss the rest of the season as he is to undergo surgery after fracturing a metatarsal and spraining an ankle during last weekend's league win over Marseille.
Line-ups
Troyes
- 1ZelaznyBooked at 78mins
- 2Cordoval
- 4Vizcarrondo
- 22Herelle
- 17Obiang
- 14Bellugou
- 29Grandsir
- 6AzamoumBooked at 55minsSubstituted forNivetat 73'minutes
- 7WalterSubstituted forBen Saadaat 82'minutes
- 28Pelé
- 9SukBooked at 36minsSubstituted forKhaouiat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Nivet
- 13Khaoui
- 18Ben Saada
- 24Giraudon
- 27Confais
- 30Samassa
- 33Mbeumo
PSG
- 16Areola
- 12Meunier
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forWeahat 79'minutes
- 19DiarraBooked at 67mins
- 25RabiotSubstituted forMottaat 61'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDani Alvesat 57'minutes
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 8Motta
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 32Dani Alves
- 33Rimane
- 34Callegari
- 37Weah
- Referee:
- Karim Abed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away13
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Troyes 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku tries a through ball, but Dani Alves is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Timothy Weah (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Attempt blocked. Chaouki Ben Saada (Troyes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Delay in match Bryan Pelé (Troyes) because of an injury.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Bryan Pelé (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
Attempt missed. Samuel Grandsir (Troyes) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bryan Pelé.
Attempt blocked. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Troyes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Nivet.
Attempt blocked. Chaouki Ben Saada (Troyes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain).
Samuel Grandsir (Troyes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Timothy Weah tries a through ball, but Thiago Motta is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Troyes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Pelé.
Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Nivet (Troyes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Samuel Grandsir.
Substitution
Substitution, Troyes. Chaouki Ben Saada replaces Remi Walter.
Offside, Troyes. Bryan Pelé tries a through ball, but Samuel Grandsir is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Timothy Weah replaces Giovani Lo Celso.
Booking
Erwin Zelazny (Troyes) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Troyes 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francois Bellugou (Troyes).
Substitution
Substitution, Troyes. Benjamin Nivet replaces Karim Azamoum.
Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lass Diarra.
Attempt missed. Jérémy Cordoval (Troyes) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Lass Diarra (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Samuel Grandsir (Troyes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Troyes) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Remi Walter.
Attempt saved. Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thiago Motta replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Offside, Troyes. Jérémy Cordoval tries a through ball, but Samuel Grandsir is caught offside.