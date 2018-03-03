Irish Cup quarter-final: Glenavon 1-2 Loughgall

Glenavon, third in the Premiership, lost to Loughgall who are sixth in the Championship

Championship side Loughgall pulled off a shock Irish Cup result by beating Premiership team Glenavon 2-1 in the quarter-final at Mourneview Park.

Dale Montgomery fired Loughgall into the lead just before half-time and former Glenavon striker Gary Liggett made it two 11 minutes from the end.

Glenavon scored through James Singleton in stoppage-time but couldn't equalise.

Unused subs Simon Kelly of Glenavon and Loughgall's Stefan McMaster were sent off for fighting.

It followed a brawl on the touchline when the ball had gone out for as throw, and came just before Glenavon's late goal.

The Premiership club did get a chance to equalise in stoppage-time, but striker Andrew Mitchell headed over the bar.

Relive the drama and watch the goals

The cup upset means Loughgall will play in the semi-finals for the first time since 1997 when they lost to Cliftonville.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Loughgall stun Lurgan Blues in Irish Cup

The match was the only Irish Cup tie to be played on Saturday as the other three games were postponed because of freezing conditions.

Volunteers helped clear snow off the pitch and the go-ahead was given after a lunchtime pitch inspection.

Glenavon, cup winners in 2014 and 2016, struggled to find their rhythm in the first half.

Striker Mitchell did have the ball in the net for the hosts but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Then, at the other end, Liggett also had a 'goal' similarly disallowed.

The real drama started near the end of the first half when Loughgall were awarded a penalty for a foul by Josh Daniels on Peter Campbell.

Players were involved in a touchline brawl late in the Irish Cup game

Liggett's penalty was saved by former Northern Ireland international Jonathan Tuffey but, from the corner, the ball fell for Davidson beyond the back post and he fired in for the surprise lead.

It was Liggett who made it 2-0, hammering in from close-range on the rebound after Rhys Marshall mishit a clearance onto the post.

Then came the ugly incident which led to two substitutes being sent off without having come on to the pitch.

A brawl developed when the ball went out of play near the two benches and, when it all died down, Kelly and McMaster were red-carded by referee Tim Marshall.

Impressive Loughgall keeper Craig Robinson was finally beaten when Singleton forced the ball in for Glenavon's goal deep into stoppage-time.

What they said

Loughgall manager Dean Smith: "This is a momentous occasion for the club and it is great for the players and all those who so hard to keep the club going.

"We wanted to go out and play football and for part of the game we expressed ourselves well.

"The second goal came at a great time. Glenavon threw everything at us, but thankfully we held on."

Scorer Dale Montgomery: "We thought if we could keep in tight for the first 25 minutes or so we might have a chance.

"We nicked a goal and that gave the players belief and something to hold on to.

"When the ball came to me I hit it as hard as I could and luckily it sneaked in."