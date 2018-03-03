BBC Sport - Celtic 3-0 Morton: Jim Duffy felt penalty award 'went against us'

Penalty? 'It looked outside the box'

Morton manager Jim Duffy felt Michael Doyle's foul on Moussa Dembele happened outside the box, and Brendan Rodgers felt '"it was on the line", but Celtic were awarded a penalty in their 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final victory.

