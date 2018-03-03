BBC Sport - Watford 1-0 West Brom: One mistake cost West Brom dearly - Alan Pardew
One mistake cost West Brom dearly - Pardew
- From the section West Brom
West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew says one mistake cost his side, as the Baggies lost 1-0 away to Watford to stay bottom of the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3rd March at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired