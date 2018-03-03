BBC Sport - Watford 1-0 West Brom: Hornets still not safe - Javi Gracia
Watford still not safe - Gracia
Watford head coach Javi Gracia says his side are still not safe from relegation despite their 1-0 win over West Brom, as they move into the top half of the table into ninth position on 36 points.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
