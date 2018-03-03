BBC Sport - Swansea 4-1 West Ham: Hammers played so badly in Swansea defeat - David Moyes
West Ham played so badly - Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes bemoans his side's performance after a heavy 4-1 defeat away to fellow relegation battlers Swansea.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea out of bottom three after hammering West Ham
