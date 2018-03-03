BBC Sport - Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth: Claude Puel says draw good for momentum, but not good for points
Draw good for momentum, not good for points - Puel
- From the section Leicester
Leicester boss Claude Puel says a draw with a late minute equaliser from Riyad Mahrez is good for momentum but not good for points, after a 1-1 stalemate at home to Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 1-1 AFC Bournemouth
