BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Has time come for change at Arsenal? - Martin Keown & Danny Murphy discuss
Arsenal have to change their manager - Murphy
- From the section Arsenal
Football Focus pundits Danny Murphy and Martin Keown discuss when should be the right time for Arsenal to change managers and end the Arsene Wenger era.
WATCH MORE: 'VAR is making a mockery of football' - Football Focus debate
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired