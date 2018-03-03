Celtic 3-0 Morton: Odsonne Edouard was 'the key' in cup win, says Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised Odsonne Edouard for his hold-up play, movement and speed

Brendan Rodgers says the introduction of Odsonne Edouard turned Celtic's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Morton in their favour.

The game was goal-less when the striker came on at half-time, with Moussa Dembele then scoring twice before Edouard struck in the 3-0 win.

"Odsonne was the key difference in the game," Rodgers said.

"He shows his quality, his hold-up play, his movement, his speed, then scores a very good goal."

The cup holders had to work for their passage to the semi-finals, with Morton dogged and organised as they restricted Celtic to few chances in the opening period.

Odsonne Edouard scored Celtic's third goal against Morton in the 89th minute at Celtic Park

Edouard replaced Scott Sinclair at half-time, coming on to partner Dembele up front, and the move was immediately effective as the home side created several chances before Dembele opened the scoring.

"We got there in the end and into the semi-finals, which was the objective," Rodgers said.

"First half we were very disappointing, in terms of our quality, and we hardly trained all week. You see in the first half in particular that our intensity and tempo wasn't what we would have hoped it would be.

"Also, give credit to Morton, they had a game during the week, and they've come into this game and played well, particularly in the first half. We made a couple of tactical changes at half-time, in personnel and the shape, and we were much better in the second half, in relation to controlling the game and creating chances, with more speed in our game, and the intensity of our pressing was much better. Then we were clinical with our opportunities."

Morton's Michael Doyle brought down Moussa Dembele, but manager Jim Duffy felt the foul took place outside the penalty area

Dembele scored his second goal from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Morton defender Michael Doyle. The tackle looked to have occurred outside the area, but referee John Beaton was certain enough to award the spot kick.

"I just watched it, and sometimes you get them, sometimes you don't," Rodgers said.

"Where John was, it maybe looks like it's just inside the box, but if you watch it two or three times you'd maybe say it's on the line, but thankfully we got the decision."

Morton manager Jim Duffy felt the penalty award went against his side, but was pleased with the performance of his players.

"From where we were it looked outside the box," Duffy said.

Morton manager Jim Duffy was happy with the application and effort of his players

"I've seen it on the replay and it's closer than I thought it was, but it was still outside the box and if that's the case it's a crucial decision that's gone against us.

"We're not going to say that we would have turned the game around, but that gives Celtic breathing space and allows them to be much more comfortable.

"Even though everyone expects you to lose, we're still bitterly disappointed to have lost the match. They changed it at half time, the personnel, upped the tempo and made it very difficult for us.

"First half, we were excellent, very well organised and started really well, which gave the players belief and confidence. All you can ask from your players when they come to Celtic Park is to give 100% and be organised to make it an uncomfortable day for Celtic. We did that.

"We've got to play our game, and that's the way we play most weeks, regardless of the opposition, we are organised and we are difficult to play against. Our goals against record is very good, so we do make it uncomfortable for teams, but Celtic are a different proposition and in the second half they moved the ball quicker and their interchange was very good.

"We stuck to our task and we didn't capitulate. I'm delighted with the attitude and performance of the players, but ultimately [Celtic's] class shone through in the end."