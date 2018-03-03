BBC Sport - Spurs 2-0 Huddersfield: 'Tottenham dominated for 90 minutes' against Huddersfield - Pochettino
'Spurs dominated for 90 minutes' - Pochettino
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino feels Spurs dominated the entire match as they defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0.
MATCH REPORT: Spurs 2-0 Huddersfield
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 3rd March at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired