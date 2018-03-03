BBC Sport - Football Focus: I was for VAR but now I am going the opposite way - Danny Murphy

Danny Murphy, Martin Keown and Ryan Mason give their views as Football Focus debates the impact of VAR on football as the IFAB approves the system for use at World Cup 2018 in Russia.

WATCH: Triple VAR drama in FA Cup replay

Available to UK users only

