BBC Sport - Highlights: Loughgall stun Lurgan Blues in Irish Cup
Loughgall stun Lurgan Blues in Irish Cup
- From the section Irish
Championship side Loughgall produce a famous Irish Cup upset by beating Glenavon 2-1 in the Mourneview Park quarter-final.
Dale Montgomery and Gary Liggett netted for the visitors before James Singleton pulled one back for Glenavon late in the game.
Montgomery and Liggett reflected on Loughgall's heroics along with manager Dean Smith.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired