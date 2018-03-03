Scotland Women beat New Zealand 2-0 in friendly

Lisa Evans scored her 16th international goal in the win over New Zealand

Jane Ross and Lisa Evans were on target as Scotland Women beat New Zealand 2-0 in the first of two friendly matches in Spain.

Ross made the breakthrough on 34 minutes, knocking in the rebound after her shot had been saved.

Evans went close with a header and Caroline Weir hit the crossbar before Anna Green struck the woodwork for the Kiwis.

Erin Cuthbert then set up Evans to fire home Scotland's second goal.

The teams meet again at the same La Manga venue on Tuesday.

Scotland are using the matches as preparation for next month's World Cup qualifiers away to Switzerland and at home to Poland.