Scotland Women beat New Zealand 2-0 in friendly

Lisa Evans scored for Scotland in the friendly win over New Zealand
Lisa Evans scored her 16th international goal in the win over New Zealand

Jane Ross and Lisa Evans were on target as Scotland Women beat New Zealand 2-0 in the first of two friendly matches in Spain.

Ross made the breakthrough on 34 minutes, knocking in the rebound after her shot had been saved.

Evans went close with a header and Caroline Weir hit the crossbar before Anna Green struck the woodwork for the Kiwis.

Erin Cuthbert then set up Evans to fire home Scotland's second goal.

The teams meet again at the same La Manga venue on Tuesday.

Scotland are using the matches as preparation for next month's World Cup qualifiers away to Switzerland and at home to Poland.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired